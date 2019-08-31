Tennessee high school football: Statewide scores from Friday

Here are high school football scores from across Tennessee from Friday night.
(Follow WATESports on Twitter for more Friday Frenzy coverage.)
Alcoa 42, Austin-East 0
Alcorn Central, Miss. 35, Middleton 28
BGA 34, Father Ryan 28
Bartlett 21, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 6
Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 6
Beech 22, Henry County 20
Bledsoe County 14, East Ridge 13
Booker T. Washington 29, Oakhaven 6
Boyd Buchanan 36, Trinity 0
Bradley Central 59, Walker Valley 14
Brentwood 37, Cane Ridge 20
Briarcrest 35, Wooddale 18
CAK 24, Clinton 14
CBHS 51, Hillcrest 0
Campbell County 24, Knoxville Carter 21
Cannon County 20, Warren County 7
Centennial 37, Smyrna 24
Cheatham County 27, Whites Creek 14
Cherokee 32, Sullivan South 30
Clarksville Academy 40, Grace Christian – Franklin 0
Clarksville NW 32, Greenbrier 7
Clay County 25, Clinton Co., Ky. 0
Cleveland 31, Knoxville Hardin Valley 19
Collierville 25, Center Hill, Miss. 24, OT
Columbia 14, Dickson County 0
Cordova 21, Germantown 20
Covington 24, Bauxite, Ark. 12
Creek Wood 41, Camden Central 27
DCA 40, Bell Buckle 0
David Crockett 62, Science Hill 34
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Oak Ridge 6
Dresden 14, Scotts Hill 7
Dyer County 50, Obion County 15
Dyersburg 35, Brighton 21
ECS 42, St. Benedict 7
Eagleville 27, Cornersville 15
East Nashville Literature 17, Maplewood 0
Ensworth 48, Hillsboro 7
Ev. Reitz, Ind. 45, Clarksville NE 24
Ezell-Harding 71, Franklin Classical 13
FACS 33, Bolton 6
Fairley 36, Douglass 13
Fairview 49, East Hickman 0
Fayette Ware 30, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 26
Fayetteville 43, Zion Christian Academy 12
Forrest 37, Portland 22
Franklin County 58, Rockvale 47
Franklin Road Academy 39, Stratford 27
Freedom Prep 60, Bluff City 0
Friendship Christian 38, Middle Tennessee Christian 7
Gallatin 50, Station Camp 0
Gibbs 41, Seymour 23
Gleason 40, Fulton City, Ky. 24
Greeneville 31, Daniel Boone 14
Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Halls 33, Humboldt 7
Hampton 32, Unicoi County 13
Hancock County 42, North Greene 8
Hardin County 35, Adamsville 0
Harding Academy 23, Memphis Overton 20
Hayesville, N.C. 28, Copper Basin 27
Haywood County 34, Jackson North Side 14
Hendersonville 34, Giles County 7
Hickman County 21, Harpeth 14
Hillwood 41, RePublic 6
Houston 48, Memphis Central 13
Houston County 56, Perry County 0
Howard 34, Brainerd 6
Huntingdon 46, Waverly Central 6
Huntland 35, Jo Byrns 6
Independence 20, CPA 10
Jackson Christian 49, Chester County 28
Jackson County 20, Sale Creek 18
Jefferson County 27, Morristown East 21
Jellico 39, Oakdale 6
Kirby 44, Bolivar Central 0
Knoxville Central 13, Knoxville Fulton 12
Knoxville Halls 45, Karns 0
Knoxville West 24, Farragut 13
Lake County 26, Crockett County 21
Lawrence County 28, Loretto 3
Lebanon 42, McGavock 7
Lexington 26, Riverside 3
Livingston Academy 28, Cookeville 21
MUS 38, Raleigh Egypt 0
Magnolia Heights, Miss. 45, Fayette Academy 14
Marshall County 31, Lincoln County 14
Maryville 47, Bearden 14
McCallie 42, Knoxville Webb 7
McKenzie 30, West Carroll 12
McMinn Central 14, Tellico Plains 13
Meigs County 27, Greenback 20
Melrose 41, Memphis East 18
Milan 31, Liberty Magnet 6
Monterey 43, Lookout Valley 0
Montgomery Central 21, West Creek 12
Moore County 43, Community 12
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 28, Grace Baptist 7
Munford 12, Millington 7
Nashville Christian 39, Goodpasture 27
Nolensville 32, Watertown 14
North Side, Miss. 44, Kingsbury 0
Oakland 86, Kenwood 14
Oliver Springs 25, Kingston 7
Oneida 33, York Institute 0
Page 20, Siegel 7
Peabody 47, Sheffield 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21, MBA 15
Pope John Paul II 33, Lipscomb Academy 14
Powell 48, Anderson County 36
Ravenwood 16, Blackman 13
Red Bank 17, Ooltewah 16
Rhea County 34, Waynesville Tuscola, N.C. 10
Richland 26, Collinwood 18
Ripley 45, Memphis Nighthawks 0
Riverdale 34, Franklin 10
Rosemark Academy 47, Rossville Christian 0
Rossview 33, LaVergne 26
Sequatchie County 26, Marion County 24
Sevier County 61, Heritage 24
Shelbyville 48, Columbia Academy 22
Signal Mountain 39, Hixson 0
Silverdale Baptist Academy 29, Polk County 14
Smith County 42, Gordonsville 13
Soddy Daisy 28, East Hamilton 26
South Doyle 61, Grace Christian 7
South Fulton 36, Fulton Co., Ky. 30, 2OT
South Gibson 47, Trinity Christian Academy 26
South Greene 41, Cloudland 22
South Pittsburg 55, Grundy County 0
Southwind 48, Independence, Miss. 3
Springfield 21, Clarksville 15
St. George’s 40, Craigmont 6
Stewart County 29, McEwen 22
Stewarts Creek 69, Antioch 6
Stone Memorial 26, Coalfield 12
Sullivan North 12, Johnson County 7
Summertown 31, Wayne County 6
Summit 35, Spring Hill 7
Sunbright 46, Pickett County 24
Sweetwater 13, Rockwood 12
Thomas Walker, Va. 35, Cumberland Gap 12
Tullahoma 35, Coffee County 0
Tyner Academy 67, Chattanooga Central 10
Unaka 34, Cosby 28, OT
Union City 48, Frayser 8
Union County 54, Claiborne County 45
University-Jackson 24, Jackson South Side 0
Upperman 35, DeKalb County 0
Volunteer 37, Sullivan Central 28
Wartburg Central 40, Harriman 9
West 24, Farragut 13
Westmoreland 21, Macon County 11
Westview 45, Gibson County 7
White County 31, Cumberland County 20
White House 42, Glencliff 12
White House-Heritage 34, East Robertson 7
White Station 42, Arlington 0
Whitehaven 23, Ridgeway 7
Whitley Co., Ky. 33, Scott County 14
William Blount 36, Morristown West 21
Wilson Central 28, Nashville Overton 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/