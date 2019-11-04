Tennessee high school rankings: Alcoa a dominating No. 1

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through November 4, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (16) 10-0 169 1
- Maryville (1) 10-0 154 2
- Whitehaven 8-1 119 3
- Ravenwood 9-1 115 4
- Houston 10-0 99 5
- Brentwood 8-2 85 6
- McMinn County 9-1 73 10
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-2 34 8
- Bradley Central 7-3 29 7
- Cane Ridge 7-3 28 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewarts Creek 20. Riverdale 8. Blackman 2.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Beech (15) 10-0 168 1
- Powell (2) 10-0 151 2
- Henry County 8-2 115 3
- Knoxville West 9-1 107 4
- Page 9-1 102 6
- Gallatin 9-1 86 7
- Tennessee 9-1 64 8
- Shelbyville 9-1 54 9
- Knoxville Central 8-2 32 5
- South Doyle 7-3 19 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rhea County 14. Summit 13.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Elizabethton (13) 10-0 164 1
- Haywood County (3) 9-1 141 2
- Anderson County (1) 9-1 137 3
- Greeneville 8-2 112 4
- Hardin County 9-1 105 5
- Livingston Academy 10-0 96 6
- Marshall County 8-2 71 9
- Nolensville 8-2 37 7
- Springfield 7-3 22 NR
- Montgomery Central 7-3 13 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Millington 12.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (15) 9-1 167 1
- Pearl-Cohn (1) 10-0 153 2
- Loudon (1) 10-0 139 4
- Upperman 9-1 110 5
- South Gibson 9-1 98 6
- Red Bank 8-1 92 3
- Covington 8-2 61 7
- East Nashville 8-2 47 8
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 8-2 31 9
- Wooddale 8-2 17 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (15) 10-0 164 1
- Trousdale County 8-1 141 2
- Meigs County 9-1 134 3
- Forrest (2) 10-0 119 5
- Watertown 8-2 107 4
- South Greene 9-1 76 7
- Fairley 8-2 53 8
- Hampton 8-2 51 9
- Lewis County 7-2 43 6
- Houston County 9-1 36 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (14) 9-0 166 1
- Huntingdon (3) 10-0 152 2
- Lake County 10-0 136 3
- Monterey 10-0 114 5
- Greenback 8-2 102 4
- Middle College 9-1 81 6
- Oliver Springs 8-2 60 8
- Fayetteville 10-0 55 9
- Coalfield 7-3 37 10
- Greenfield 7-3 13 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Nashville Christian School (17) 10-0 170 1
- Davidson Academy 8-2 151 2
- Friendship Christian 8-2 136 3
- University-Jackson 7-3 110 4
- King’s Academy 6-4 78 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 22. Fayette Academy 13.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- ECS (16) 9-1 167 1
- Grace Christian 8-2 138 3
- CAK 8-2 116 T5
- BGA 7-3 80 T5
- Boyd Buchanan (1) 8-2 71 2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Road Academy 50. CPA 45.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- MUS (11) 9-1 152 3
- Baylor (4) 9-1 144 4
- McCallie (1) 8-2 141 1
- Briarcrest 9-1 117 2
- Ensworth 7-3 86 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brentwood Academy 18. 12, Knoxville Catholic (1) 16.
