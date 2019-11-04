Tennessee high school rankings: Alcoa a dominating No. 1

One nominee for Week 11 helped his team finish the regular season undefeated while two other nominees pushed through adversity to put their team into the playoffs.

Loudon running back Drew Jackson racked up 247 total yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 24-7 win at Red Bank. The performance helped Loudon finish the regular season 10-0 and win the region title. Jackson and the Redskins host York Institute on Friday.