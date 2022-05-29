MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a successful final day at “Spring Fling” for East Tennessee teams. Farragut softball and baseball both won the state title. Alcoa softball brought home its first state championship in softball in program history.

Farragut baseball continues to be one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Ads took home their eleventh state title. The Admirals defeated Houston 4-1 to win the first Class 4A title in Tennessee high school baseball history.

Farragut softball won back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history. The Lady Ads shut down Clarksville 4-0. This was the Farragut softball’s third state title. The Lady Admirals first came in 1982.

Alcoa softball had never won a state tournament game before this season. The Lady Tornadoes topped Forrest 6-1 to take home the Class 2A crown.