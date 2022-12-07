KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several high school football players from East Tennessee were honored Wednesday at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards ceremony, with three local athletes earning the title of Mr. Football Award winner.

The 38th annual event was held at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, and emceed by Titans play-by-play voice Mike Keith.

After helping Alcoa win their eighth consecutive state championship, senior lineman and Virginia Tech commit Lance Williams was named the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football for Class 3A. His teammate, running back Jordan Harris, was a finalist for the award.

In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez, who led the Mavericks to their first-ever state championship, was named a finalist for the award.

Karns star running back DeSean Bishop was crowned Mr. Football for Class 5A for the second consecutive year. Knoxville West standout running back Brayden Latham was named a finalist for the award after helping his team to their second state title in school history.

Bishop recently de-committed from Coastal Carolina after their coach Jamey Chadwell was hired by Liberty University.

Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts was named a 5A Mr. Football semifinalist.

Maryville running back and University of Virginia commit Noah Vaughn was named a Mr. Football Award Finalist for Class 6A.

In Division II Class AA, Webb School of Knoxville quarterback and defensive back Charlie Robinson was one of three finalists for the award.

Farragut senior Reese Kinney was named a finalist for the Kicker of the Year Award.