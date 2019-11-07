TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten area high school football players are in the running for best in their classification. The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced its semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards on Thursday.
The top award in the state will be given out in nine classifications, six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football award, regardless of classification.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA, said. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible.”
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Knoxville area semifinalists include: Holden Willis of Greenback, Division I Class 1A; Grey Carroll of Alcoa and Treyveon Foster of Austin-East, Class 3A; Ty Youngblood of Greeneville, Class 4A; Colton Webb of Powell and Elijah Young of South-Doyle, Class 5A; Cade Chambers of Maryville, Class 6A; Zack Tilley of The King’s Academy, Division II Class A; Cooper Riggs of Grace Christian Academy, Class AA; and Zeke Rankin of Alcoa, Kicker.
Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon Monday, Dec. 2, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the winner of each award will be announced.
Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Cameron Reed, Huntland
Tanner Snyder, Lake County
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Nick McClendon, Forrest
Martavius Ryals, Tyner
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Treyveon Foster, Austin-East
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
Logan Nardozzi, Fairview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Cade Walker, Page
Colton Webb, Powell
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Cade Chambers, Maryville
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Jackson Carver, Westview
Alen Karajic, East Hamilton
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa