TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten area high school football players are in the running for best in their classification. The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced its semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards on Thursday.

The top award in the state will be given out in nine classifications, six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football award, regardless of classification.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA, said. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible.”

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Knoxville area semifinalists include: Holden Willis of Greenback, Division I Class 1A; Grey Carroll of Alcoa and Treyveon Foster of Austin-East, Class 3A; Ty Youngblood of Greeneville, Class 4A; Colton Webb of Powell and Elijah Young of South-Doyle, Class 5A; Cade Chambers of Maryville, Class 6A; Zack Tilley of The King’s Academy, Division II Class A; Cooper Riggs of Grace Christian Academy, Class AA; and Zeke Rankin of Alcoa, Kicker.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon Monday, Dec. 2, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the winner of each award will be announced.

Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Cameron Reed, Huntland

Tanner Snyder, Lake County

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Nick McClendon, Forrest

Martavius Ryals, Tyner

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Treyveon Foster, Austin-East

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

Logan Nardozzi, Fairview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Cade Walker, Page

Colton Webb, Powell

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Cade Chambers, Maryville

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Jackson Carver, Westview

Alen Karajic, East Hamilton

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa