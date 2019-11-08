TSSAA football playoffs begin tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The regular season is over. It is win or go home from here on out.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association football playoffs begin tonight. All games begin at 7 p.m. local time. Tickets are $8.

Alcoa, Greeneville and Knoxville Central will be defending their 2018 titles. Alcoa hosts West Greene tonight in Division I Class 3A. Greeneville is hosting Howard in Division I Class 4A. Central is hosting David Crockett in Division I Class 5A.

Alcoa is going for its fifth state title in a row. Greeneville is vying for its third title in a row.

All Knoxville area teams in the playoffs begin play tonight except for The King’s Academy. TKA has a bye week in the Division II Class 1A playoffs. They begin play next week.

Division I

Class 1A

Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)

Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)

Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock County (3-7)

Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)

Class 2A

Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)

Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)

Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)

Class 3A

Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)

Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi County (6-4)

West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)

York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)

Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith County (6-4)

Class 4A

Sullivan South (5-5) at East Hamilton (7-3)

Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)

Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (9-1)

Class 5A

Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee (9-1)

David Crockett (7-3) at Central (8-2)

Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)

Cherokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)

Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)

Fulton (3-7) at Rhea County (8-2)

Walker Valley (4-6) at West (9-1)

Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)

Class 6A

William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)

Bearden (4-6) at McMinn County (9-1)

Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)

Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)

Division II

Class 1A

The King’s Academy (6-4) has a bye week.

TKA will host the winner of the University School of Jackson vs. Chattanooga Grace game Nov. 15.

Class 2A