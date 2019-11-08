TSSAA football playoffs begin tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The regular season is over. It is win or go home from here on out.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association football playoffs begin tonight. All games begin at 7 p.m. local time. Tickets are $8.
Alcoa, Greeneville and Knoxville Central will be defending their 2018 titles. Alcoa hosts West Greene tonight in Division I Class 3A. Greeneville is hosting Howard in Division I Class 4A. Central is hosting David Crockett in Division I Class 5A.
Alcoa is going for its fifth state title in a row. Greeneville is vying for its third title in a row.
All Knoxville area teams in the playoffs begin play tonight except for The King’s Academy. TKA has a bye week in the Division II Class 1A playoffs. They begin play next week.
Division I
Class 1A
- Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)
- Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)
- Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock County (3-7)
- Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)
Class 2A
- Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)
- Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)
- Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)
Class 3A
- Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)
- Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)
- Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi County (6-4)
- West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)
- York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)
- Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith County (6-4)
Class 4A
- Sullivan South (5-5) at East Hamilton (7-3)
- Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)
- Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (9-1)
Class 5A
- Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee (9-1)
- David Crockett (7-3) at Central (8-2)
- Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)
- Cherokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)
- Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)
- Fulton (3-7) at Rhea County (8-2)
- Walker Valley (4-6) at West (9-1)
- Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)
Class 6A
- William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)
- Bearden (4-6) at McMinn County (9-1)
- Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)
- Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)
Division II
Class 1A
- The King’s Academy (6-4) has a bye week.
TKA will host the winner of the University School of Jackson vs. Chattanooga Grace game Nov. 15.
Class 2A
- Goodpasture (4-6) at Grace Christian (8-2)
- Webb (3-6) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (4-6)
- CAK (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)