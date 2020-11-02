TSSAA football playoffs: West advances after COVID-19 tracing forces Lenoir City out; Greeneville advances

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Tennessee football playoffs beginning this Friday, COVID-19 is already delivering knockouts.
The Lenoir City High School football team has canceled their upcoming 5A playoff against West High School due to COVID-19 tracing.
West (9-1) will advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs. They will face the winner of Walker Valley (7-2) and Powell (8-2). Lenoir City ends the season with a record of 2-9.
Greeneville also had its game with Chattanooga Howard canceled for COVID-19. The Greene Devils will face the winner of the game between Grainger (6-4) and Anderson County (8-2).
Heritage, Clinton game canceled
To make up for lost games during the regular season, the Tennessee Secondary Sports Athletic Association allowed for teams not in the playoffs to play a final game during the first week of the playoffs. As a result, Heritage and Clinton were scheduled to play each other this week but COVID-19 protocols have also canceled the game.
