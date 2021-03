KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Several East Tennessee athletes were named finalists for the TSSAA 2020-2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball awards on Thursday.

University of Tennessee class of 2022 target B.J. Edwards is among the three finalists for the Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Award. The four-star guard has offers from Georgia, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest along with Tennessee.

Lakeway Christian's Jordaynia Ivie and Maggie Vick are finalists for the Miss Basketball Award in Division II-A while Maryville's Denae Fritz is listed as a finalist in Class AA.

This marks the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to Tennessee's best high school basketball players. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the finalists based on performance during the 2020-2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Below is a complete list of the statewide finalists.

Division II-A Miss Basketball FinalistsJordaynia Ivie, Lakeway ChristianOlivia Lee, Trinity ChristianMaggie Vick, Lakeway Christian