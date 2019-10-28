TSSAA postpones girls state soccer tournament

Hermitage, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association has postponed the girls state soccer tournament that was due to start Wednesday of this week.

According to the TSSAA, rains over the weekend has led to poor field conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. Rain is also in the forecast for the area Wednesday and Thursday.

The entire tournament, all five classifications, will be moved to next week Nov. 6-9. A complete revised schedule is available online at tssaasports.com.

East Tennessee teams set to compete in the tournament include: Maryville and Science Hill (Class AAA); Greeneville, Knoxville Central and Cumberland County (Class AA); Alcoa (Class A); and Knoxville Catholic (Division II Class AA).