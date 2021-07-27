TSSAA recommends following CDC guidelines, including quarantine, for all fall sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association is advising its schools to follow CDC guidelines in the absence of policy set by the school or school district level. The recommendations could mean athletes who are not vaccinated and come in contact with a person who has COVID-19 could have to sit out for as long as 14 days.

The new guidance comes as football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country, are less than three weeks away from the first games, matches and meets. Golf matches began Monday, July 26.

“While the upcoming school year certainly looks much different than last year, COVID-19 is still an issue that member schools across the state will continue to deal with,” the TSSAA says in a release. “Providing a safe environment for student-athletes to practice and participate in high school sports is something that administrators across the state will be striving to do amidst the ongoing pandemic.”

Wearing a mask indoors if you are not fully vaccinated, social distancing, and washing hands are among the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

The length of a person’s quarantine could be shortened to a week if the potentially exposed person tests negative on the fifth day after the exposure event or later. A local public health authority can make the final decisions about how long a quarantine should last.