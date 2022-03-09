KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg-Pittman and Alcoa advanced to the TSSAA Class 2A state semifinals with wins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

Gatlinburg-Pittman downed Scotts Hill 68-32. Leah Stinnett led the way for the Lady Highlanders with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. They’ll play York Institute at 5:30 p.m. EST Thursday for a shot to play for a state championship.

Alcoa outlasted Westmoreland 47-38. Ansley Pfeiffer led the way for the Tornadoes with 12 points. They’ll play Westview at 7 p.m. EST Thursday the other semifinal matchup.