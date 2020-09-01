Union County High School football season temporarily suspended

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Union County High School will suspend their football season for at least two weeks.

A tweet by Union County High School said, “Under recommendation of the health department, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks.”

The Patriots were set to host the Greeneville Green Devils on Friday, September 4. Union County would have traveled to Knoxville to take on the Halls Red Devils on Friday, September 11.

Greeneville Football’s Twitter account said they are looking for a replacement team to fill in for the Patriots for the upcoming September 4 game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter