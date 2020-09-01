MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Union County High School will suspend their football season for at least two weeks.
A tweet by Union County High School said, “Under recommendation of the health department, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks.”
The Patriots were set to host the Greeneville Green Devils on Friday, September 4. Union County would have traveled to Knoxville to take on the Halls Red Devils on Friday, September 11.
Greeneville Football’s Twitter account said they are looking for a replacement team to fill in for the Patriots for the upcoming September 4 game.
- Union County High School football season temporarily suspended
- Tennessee high school football: How They Fared
- High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week two
- Gallery: Week 2 of Friday Frenzy
- WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 2 game highlights