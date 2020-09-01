Union County High School football season temporarily suspended

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Union County High School will suspend their football season for at least two weeks.

A tweet by Union County High School said, “Under recommendation of the health department, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks.”

Under recommendation of the health dept, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks, including games with Greenville and Halls. — Union County High School (@UnionCoPatriots) September 1, 2020

The Patriots were set to host the Greeneville Green Devils on Friday, September 4. Union County would have traveled to Knoxville to take on the Halls Red Devils on Friday, September 11.

Greeneville Football’s Twitter account said they are looking for a replacement team to fill in for the Patriots for the upcoming September 4 game.