OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two years ago, Oak Ridge basketball picked up a double-double.

“Our freshman year in Georgia, we went 0-23. So then to move from there to here our sophomore year, it’s definitely been a huge transition, but we couldn’t have asked for a better school to go to,” Caden Uptgraft said.

Jamison and Caden Uptgraft have played on many basketball courts. The twins were raised in a military family.

“Eight or nine states,” Jamison Uptgraft said. “Nine moves. Something like that, so it’s been quite the journey.”

Traveling all around the United States has made one thing clear to Caden and Jamison. There is nothing better than having a twin assist you along the way.

“We knew that we would always have at least one person to talk to when we transferred to new schools, so that was helpful,” Caden said.

The twins always give each other an outlet in life but also on the hardwood.

“I’m looking at the floor, seeing where everybody is, but I really don’t have to keep my eye out for Caden,”

Jamison said of his brother. “I always know where he really is on the court. Whether that’s twin telekinesis or whatever.”

The connection breeds competition. Life is a one-on-one battle.

“You can’t guard me,” Jamison said.

“Nah. That’s cap,” Caden said.

A sibling rivalry reveals the differences in their personalities.

“I’m more of just chill, kind of laid back a little bit,” Caden said. “I don’t really mind what happens. He’s more anal and strict about things.”

Despite their differences, Jamison and Caden are best friends on the court of life.