KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two high school basketball standouts were recognized by the TSSAA on Monday.

Webb’s Lukas Walls was named the Division II-AA Mr. Basketball and Bearden’s Avery Treadwell garnered Class 4A Miss Basketball.

Walls becomes the second student-athlete to ever win the award while at Webb and the first Spartan to win it since Dwight Tarwater snagged it in 2010.

Treadwell is the second straight student-athlete from Bearden to earn Miss Basketball honors. Jennifer Sullivan grabbed it last year. Treadwell is set to join Florida State after she signed with the Seminoles back in November.