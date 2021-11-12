TENNESSEE (WATE) — Round 2 of the high school football playoffs across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.
David Crockett at West
McMinn County at Powell
Central at Daniel Boone
Karns at Rhea County
West Ridge at Maryville
Midway at Coalfield
Hampton at Rockwood
GAME OF THE WEEK: Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa
Elizabethton at Anderson County
Fulton at Greeneville
Cannon County at Loudon
Pigeon Forge at Unicoi County
