WATCH: Friday Frenzy Round 1 Playoff highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — It’s playoff time in Tennessee! Check out all the action our crews caught around town as Friday Frenzy has crossed from regular season play to the playoffs, where it’s win or go home.
Bradley Central vs. Farragut
(video unavailable due to technical issue)
Bearden vs. McMinn County
(video unavailable due to technical issue)
Morristown East vs. Central
Lenoir City vs. West
Daniel Boone vs. South-Doyle
Soddy-Daisy vs. Oak Ridge
Powell vs. Walker Valley
(video unavailable due to technical issue)
Halls vs. Tennessee High
Grainger County vs. Anderson County
Pigeon Forge vs. Claiborne County
Johnson County vs. Alcoa
Kingston vs. Chuckey Doak
Hancock County vs. Coalfield
Jellico vs. Oliver Springs
(video unavailable due to technical issue)
Chattanooga Central vs. Grace Christian
Boyd Buchanan vs. CAK
