KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Round one of the high school football playoffs brought about a variety of games including one-sided affairs with Central, West, Alcoa, and CAK all dominant, upsets as Powell was knocked out by Walker Valley and Pigeon Forge defeated top-seeded Claiborne and dogfights as Farragut lost a physical bout to Bradley Central and Kingston earned a one-point victory over Chuckey-Doak.

Below is a list of our local teams who remain in contention for a football state championship.