WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 1 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 1 of high school football across East Tennessee brings a strong start to the season.

Anderson County vs. Powell

Halls vs. Gibbs

Fulton vs. Austin-East

Maryville vs. Heritage

Rhea County vs. Alcoa

Clinton vs. William Blount

Chuckey-Doak vs. Catholic

Kings Academy vs. CAK

Lakeway Christian vs. Grace Christian

Morristown East vs. Morristown West

Sevier County vs. Jefferson County

Pigeon Forge vs. Hampton

Webb vs. Carter

Karns vs. Hardin Valley

Jellico vs. Cloudland

Loudon vs. Soddy Dasiy

Find the live high school football scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

