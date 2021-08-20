WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 1 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 1 of high school football across East Tennessee brings a strong start to the season.
Anderson County vs. Powell
Halls vs. Gibbs
Fulton vs. Austin-East
Maryville vs. Heritage
Rhea County vs. Alcoa
Clinton vs. William Blount
Chuckey-Doak vs. Catholic
Kings Academy vs. CAK
Lakeway Christian vs. Grace Christian
Morristown East vs. Morristown West
Sevier County vs. Jefferson County
Pigeon Forge vs. Hampton
Webb vs. Carter
Karns vs. Hardin Valley
Jellico vs. Cloudland
Loudon vs. Soddy Dasiy
Find the live high school football scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.