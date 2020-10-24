WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 10 game highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There’s few things to say about Gibbs senior Bryson Shown that aren’t displayed on Friday Nights, making him the kind of player that Gibbs head coach Brad Turner is happy he’s never had to game plan for.

“I’m glad he’s on my football team and not on somebody else’s,” Turner said of the senior. “He’s a very confident kid on the field and he’s gonna let you know that. Sometimes we need to keep him locked up for four days and let him loose on Friday because he just comes with that much passion and that much energy every day. Very intense.”

Shown brings a level of intensity to the field, practice or playing, that doesn’t just demand the respect of his teammates but has earned it - earning Shown captaincy for Gibbs in 2020. “He’s everywhere at the right time making sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing,” Gibbs quarterback Colton Qualls said of his teammate.

That last attribute, doing what he’s supposed to be doing, proved much more difficult for Shown in 2020 as it forced him to temporarily step away from his team and the game he loves. Shown one of several seniors who had to miss a two-week stretch due to contact tracing protocols.

"It was difficult not knowing that I wasn’t out there with my guys," Bryson Shown said. 'It felt like I was graduated and already out of here that’s how it felt. It was really bad."

Shown was out for both the Campbell County and Rhea County games, two-would be losses for the Eagles who fell 41-31 and 34-27 respectively in those games. The senior was able to return to the field for the Eagles week 7 bout with Sevier County, but only had a few practices with the team in before gameday.

"For those seniors this is it and you’re perfectly healthy you’re just quarantined so when they missed those games it was a hit for our team and for those guys as well so," Turner said. "They all came back with a sense of purpose and a love of the game."

In his second game back, first with a full week worth of practice under his belt, Shown was dominant as he posted five touchdowns (four rushing and one receiving) for 132 total yards helping Gibbs snap a three-game losing streak.

"I just have something to prove every Friday," Shown said. "I’m still out there to prove that I’m one of the best in Knox County."