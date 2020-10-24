WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 10 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 10 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Maryville vs. McMinn County
East Hamilton vs. Anderson County
Powell vs. Oak Ridge
Sevier County vs. Halls
Grace Christian vs. CAK
Gibbs vs. Carter
Farragut vs. Hardin Valley
Knoxville Catholic vs. West
Kingston vs. Pigeon Forge
Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman
Cumberland Gap vs. Claiborne County
