TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 10 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

Halls at Central

Sevier County at Campbell County

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge

Tyner Academy at Alcoa

Clinton at Gibbs

Anderson County at Bearden

South-Doyle at Carter

GAME OF THE WEEK: West at Maryville

Morristown West at Jefferson County

Seymour at South Greene

Stone Memorial at Kingston

Farragut at Fulton

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.