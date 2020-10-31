WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 11 game highlights

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 11 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.

Meigs County vs. Wartburg Central

Maryville vs. Heritage

Science Hill vs. Bearden

Gibbs vs. Central

Carter vs. Sevier County

Halls vs. Seymour

South Doyle vs. Powell

CAK vs. Knoxville Webb

Grace Christian vs. Boyd Buchanan

Gatlinburg Pittman vs. Kingston

Pigeon Forge vs. Scott

Oliver Springs vs. Midway

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

A Paw-sitive Note