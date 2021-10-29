TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 11 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

Bearden at Farragut

Lenoir City at Powell

Gibbs at South-Doyle

Karns at Clinton

Loudon at Kingston

GAME OF THE WEEK: Carter at Fulton

Central at West

MBA at Knoxville Catholic

Bradley Central at Maryville

Silverdale at CAK

Campbell County at Oak Ridge

Elizabethton at Seymour

Jefferson County at West Ridge

Claiborne at Cumberland Gap

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.