WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 2 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 2 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

West vs. Farragut

Bearden vs. Oak Ridge

Central vs. Fulton

South Greene vs. Knoxville Catholic

Gibbs vs. Knoxville Webb

Grace Christian vs. South-Doyle

Morristown East vs. Halls

Grainger County vs. Greeneville

GAME OF THE WEEK: Lenoir City vs. Loudon

Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa

Science Hill vs. Anderson County

Austin-East vs. Clinton

William Blount vs. Karns

Find the live high school football scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

