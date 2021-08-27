WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 2 game highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education has called a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols in schools after nearly 15% of students were reported absent on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Betsy Hobkirk, a part-time art teacher in the district, thinks mitigation efforts in place last year should still be practiced. "It seems like we were [last year] working with students who had some protection, the younger students seemed like they weren't getting sick from it. Now with the Delta variant, it's completely shifted and there's no mask mandate," she said.