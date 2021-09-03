WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 3 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 3 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

Maryville at Farragut

Sevier County at Central

Powell at Karns

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East

Oak Ridge at Clinton

Fulton at Anderson County

Coalfield at Harriman

GAME OF THE WEEK: Halls at West

Baylor at Knoxville Catholic

Notre Dame at Knoxville Webb

Bearden at Hardin Valley

Carter at Gibbs

Brainerd at Kingston

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

