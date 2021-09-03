WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 3 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 3 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.
Maryville at Farragut
Sevier County at Central
Powell at Karns
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East
Oak Ridge at Clinton
Fulton at Anderson County
Coalfield at Harriman
GAME OF THE WEEK: Halls at West
Baylor at Knoxville Catholic
Notre Dame at Knoxville Webb
Bearden at Hardin Valley
Carter at Gibbs
Brainerd at Kingston
Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.