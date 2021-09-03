WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 3 game highlights

(StudyFinds.org) - Breast milk of mothers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 contains virus-resistant antibodies. Mothers who have been double-vaccinated pass on 100 times more antibodies to their children than those who have not been jabbed, according to a new study.

Newborn babies have weaker immune systems, making it difficult for them to fend off infections and illnesses. They are also often too young to respond properly to certain types of vaccines, experts said. During this vulnerable period, babies rely heavily on their mother’s breast milk, which contains the necessary antibodies to a string of diseases. Now, researchers at the University of Florida say antibodies from COVID vaccines also pass from mother to child in breast milk.