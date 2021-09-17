WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 5 game highlights

High School

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

Maryville at Bearden

Clinton at Powell

Sevier County at West

Cocke County at Halls

Central at Heritage

Knoxville Catholic at McCallie

GAME OF THE WEEK: Knoxville Webb at CAK

Karns at Campbell County

Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Anderson County at South-Doyle

Carter at Coalfield

Farragut at Cleveland

William Blount at Science Hill

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

