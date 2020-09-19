WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 5 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 5 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Morristown West vs. Farragut
Maryville vs. Bearden
Gibbs vs. Campbell County
Dobyns Bennett vs. Hardin Valley
Science Hill vs. Jefferson County
Howard vs. Anderson County
Sevier County vs. South Doyle
McCallie vs. Knox Catholic
CAK vs. Silverdale
Karns vs. Fulton
Greeneville vs. Austin East
Alcoa vs. Pigeon Forge
Webb School vs. The King’s Academy
Kingston vs. Northview
Tennessee vs. Morristown East
