WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 5 game highlights

High School
Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 5 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, and yet another week of high-quality football.

Morristown West vs. Farragut

Maryville vs. Bearden

Gibbs vs. Campbell County

Dobyns Bennett vs. Hardin Valley

Science Hill vs. Jefferson County

Howard vs. Anderson County

Sevier County vs. South Doyle

McCallie vs. Knox Catholic

CAK vs. Silverdale

Karns vs. Fulton

Greeneville vs. Austin East

Alcoa vs. Pigeon Forge

Webb School vs. The King’s Academy

Kingston vs. Northview

Tennessee vs. Morristown East

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter