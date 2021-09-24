WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 6 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 6 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

Halls at Powell

Hardin Valley at Central

Science Hill at Maryville

Notre Dame at Grace Christian

Chattanooga Christian at CAK

GAME OF THE WEEK: Carter at Karns

Heritage at Seymour

Clinton at Chattanooga Central

Anderson County at Elizabethton

Brainerd at Austin-East

Farragut at South-Doyle

Kingston at Campbell County

Scott at Pigeon Forge

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

