WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 6 game highlights

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors heading into the Great Smoky Mountains from I-40 will be able to stop at a Buc-ee's along the way in about a year and a half. On Friday, the company officially broke ground on what's going to be the largest convenience store in the world.

The new Buc-ee's location is being built just off the 407 exit. It's the first-named business going into the Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' project dubbed “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.” Sevier County and Sevierville leaders, leaders and royalty of the EBCI, project developers and the president of Buc-ee's were all at the groundbreaking Friday.