WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 6 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 6 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Farragut vs. Maryville
Hardin Valley vs. West
Carter vs. South Doyle
McMinn County vs. Bearden
William Blount vs. Sevier County
Anderson County vs. Jefferson County
Oak Ridge vs. Clinton
Morristown East vs. Morristown West
Tyner vs. Alcoa
Seymour vs. Heritage
Silverdale Baptist vs. Grace Christian
CAK vs. Chattanooga Christian
Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan North
