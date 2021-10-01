TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 7 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.
Cleveland at Maryville
Bearden at Bradley Central
Farragut at Hardin Valley
Campbell County at Clinton
Lenoir City at Karns
Grace Christian at Knoxville Webb
GAME OF THE WEEK: Powell at Oak Ridge
Cookeville at Alcoa
Jefferson County at Dobyns Bennett
Cocke County at Central
South-Doyle at Fulton
Greeneville at Seymour
Middle Tennessee Christian at The King’s Academy
Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.