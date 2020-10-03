WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 7 game highlights

Morristown, Tenn. (WATE) -- In 2019, the Morristown East Hurricanes were close to claiming a win over cross-town rivals in Morristown West, but turnovers and penalties cost them big time. Fast forward to 2020, after six years of losing to the Trojans the Canes finally claimed victory after a close contest; an achievement senior quarterback Cole Henson has been working towards in his high school career.

“It was great,” said Henson. “That was probably one of the better feelings I’ve ever had.”