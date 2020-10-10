TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 8 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Central vs. Carter
Bearden vs. Jefferson County
Lenoir City vs. Gibbs
Morristown East vs. Sevier County
Science Hill vs. Morristown West
Chattanooga Christian vs. Grace Christian
The King’s Academy vs. Oneida
Dobyns Bennett vs. Farragut
Clinton vs. Fulton
South Doyle vs. Halls
Sunbright vs. Oliver Springs
Jellico vs. Wartburg Central
Midway vs. Harriman
Northview vs. Pigeon Forge
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 8 game highlights
- Film based on families who came to El Paso fleeing drug cartels wins international award
- Knoxville couple travels to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief
- Chris Christie entering second week of hospitalization after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Preparing for COVID-19 financial side effects