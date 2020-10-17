WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 9 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 9 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Farragut vs. Bearden
Ooltewah vs. Maryville
Bradley Central vs. William Blount
Chattanooga Central vs. Anderson County
Mt. Juliet vs. Oak Ridge
Jefferson County vs. Hardin Valley
Heritage vs. Karns
Alcoa vs. Kingston
Campbell County vs. Fulton
Loudon vs. Sweetwater
Wartburg Central vs. Rockwood
CAK vs. Boyd Buchanan
Oakdale vs. Oliver Springs
