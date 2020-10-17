WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 9 game highlights

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 9 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.

Farragut vs. Bearden

Ooltewah vs. Maryville

Bradley Central vs. William Blount

Chattanooga Central vs. Anderson County

Mt. Juliet vs. Oak Ridge

Jefferson County vs. Hardin Valley

Heritage vs. Karns

Alcoa vs. Kingston

Campbell County vs. Fulton

Loudon vs. Sweetwater

Wartburg Central vs. Rockwood

CAK vs. Boyd Buchanan

Oakdale vs. Oliver Springs

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter