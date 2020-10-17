WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 9 game highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Long before the band began playing "Rise Above It" to introduce the Bobcats to the playing field, and even before paint adorned the bodies that emphatically cheer in the front row in the Bobcats Student Section, Dave Wininger was on the sidelines for Central Football. A place Wininger has called home during the fall since 1982.

"When I started high school I hung out with all the football players and cheerleaders," Wininger said. "I started hanging around on Friday Nights and helping with the water and stuff. We had a game one Friday Night at Karns high school and Coach came up to me and asked if I would do me a favor and he said I want you to do the footballs for me."

It was a life-altering question for Wininger who, as of the Bobcats October 9th game against Carter, has served as Central's Ball Boy for 487 consecutive games...and counting.

"One of the things that's hard for kids to understand is being successful takes consistently showing up to do the work and Dave is probably the best example of that," Central Head Football Coach Nick Craney explained. "That number of games in a row is unbelievable."

On any given Friday night you can see Wininger with two to three footballs tucked under his arms, attentively awaiting the moment his services will be called upon by the refs.

"You have to watch the officials when they turn around and say ball you have to watch the officials, what they do and you can get your mind off the game real quick by watching the game," Wininger said. "Sometimes they've hollered at me."