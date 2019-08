The high school football season has arrived in Tennessee. Between 342 teams in the state, 1,767 games have been scheduled for the 2019 regular season. Week 1 will feature 180 games across Tennessee, featuring several area rivalry showdowns. The Greater Knoxville area will also have two region matchups in the first week of action (Halls at Gibbs, Maryville at William Blount).

One rarity in the schedule this week involves Whitwell, which plays their first two games of the season on the road within the same week. They played at East Ridge on Wednesday and will travel to face Bledsoe County on Saturday.