KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in nearly 40 years, Webb School of Knoxville has named a new head football coach.

The school announced Tuesday that Don Mahoney has been named the new head varsity football coach and associate director of student-athlete development.

Mahoney succeeds longtime head coach David Meske, who will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Meske, who also serves as the athletic director, has led the Spartans football program for the past 38 seasons. The Webb football stadium was renamed ‘David Meske Stadium’ in 2015.

“Don brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience to Webb School,” Meske said in a release. “He is committed to the mission of our school and will help develop our student-athletes to their fullest potential. And as football coach, Don will be dedicated to making sure our players excel as student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Mahoney’s coaching career spans over 25 years. He began his coaching career at the University of Central Michigan in 1995 with stops at Tulane and the University of Cincinnati.

He was the offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee from 2013-1017 and helped Tennessee to three straight bowl victories. More recently, Mahoney served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Concord University and offensive line coach at East Carolina University.

As a player, Mahoney was a three-year offensive guard starter at Marshall University.

“David Meske has set a standard of excellence at Webb on and off the field. He is first-class at everything he does!” Mahoney said. “The administration, faculty, coaches, and most importantly the students make Webb a special place. I am excited about being at Webb and proud to be a Spartan!”