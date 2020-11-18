Webb School senior Reece Britt signs with Austin Peay

Webb School senior Reece Britt signed to continue his golf career at Austin Peay on Tuesday.

Britt was a five year letterman for the Spartans, finishing in the top ten in the state tournament all five years, including a third place finish in the Division II Championships last month.

He chose Austin Peay because of the coaches.

“The coaching staff over there is amazing with coach Wilson. I can’t thank him enough for giving me this opportunity to go over there and play golf for them” said Britt. “I took my official visit and it just felt like home. I wanted something in Tennessee to keep the in state talent here and Austin Peay gave me that opportunity and I can’t wait to get on campus and execute on that.”

