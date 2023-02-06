KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Webb quarterback Charlie Robinson becomes the third football player from the East Tennessee area to sign to play football at Navy.

Robinson joins Oak Ridge’s Jai Hundley and Anderson County’s Gavin Noe.

The senior quarterback was named a 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist for Division II-AA.

Robinson closes out his football career at Webb with 70 total touchdowns, 4,611 yards passing and 1,704 yards rushing. On defense, he racked up 156 tackles and five interceptions.

“Charlie is one of the most versatile athletes that I have ever coached,” says Webb Head Football Coach David Meske in the release. “His will to win led to a very successful season for us this year.”

Robinson was quickly sold on Navy after he was offered on June 25.

“I visited three times over the summer and every single time I just felt closer and closer to the people, the coaches,” Robinson said. “The coaching staff was all great. I just felt like it was the place I should be. That’s not even mentioning all the benefits that come with it as far as what will come after being there my four years or my five years. It’s just a great group of people to be around. Great system to be in. It’s a win, win.”