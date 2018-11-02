Week 12 first round playoffs high school football schedule - Nov. 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -

It's playoff time in Tennessee! Whether you're 1-9 or 10-0, 37 high school football programs in the Greater Knoxville area found a spot in the postseason this year. Greenback (10-0) is one of just two teams in Division I that will have a bye in the first round.

Claiborne (2-8) at Alcoa (10-0)

Union County (6-4) at Anderson County (10-0)

Chuckey-Doak (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)

West (4-6) at Catholic (6-3)

Cocke County (7-3) at Central (8-2)

King's Academy (2-7) at Clarksville Academy (5-5)

Jellico (1-9) at Coalfield (6-4)

Gibbs (6-4) at Daniel Boone (8-2)

Halls (5-5) at David Crockett (10-0)

Cleveland (4-5) at Farragut (9-1)

Lenoir City (5-5) at Fulton (9-1)

East Hamilton (4-6) at Greeneville (10-0)

Rockwood (6-4) at Hampton (5-5)

Oliver Springs (8-2) at Hancock County (3-7)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (6-4) at Johnson County (9-1

Bearden (8-2) at Maryville (9-1)

Sullivan North (5-5) at Meigs County (10-0)

CAK (3-7) at Notre Dame (8-1)

Rhea County (4-5) at Oak Ridge (8-2)

Happy Valley (5-5) at Oneida (7-3)

Hardin Valley (6-4) at Ooltewah (8-2)

York Institute (8-2) at Signal Mountain (6-4)

Clinton (4-6) at Soddy-Daisy (5-4)

Tennessee High (7-3) at South-Doyle (7-3)

Kingston (4-6) at Unicoi County (8-2)

Grace Christian (5-5) at Franklin Road Academy (6-4)

Wartburg Central (4-6) at South Greene (6-4)

Marshall County (4-6) at Stone Memorial (9-1)

Loudon (3-7) at Upperman (10-0)

Chattanooga Christian (5-5) at Webb (5-5)

Greenback, bye