Week 12 first round playoffs high school football schedule - Nov. 2, 2018
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
It's playoff time in Tennessee! Whether you're 1-9 or 10-0, 37 high school football programs in the Greater Knoxville area found a spot in the postseason this year. Greenback (10-0) is one of just two teams in Division I that will have a bye in the first round.
Claiborne (2-8) at Alcoa (10-0)
Union County (6-4) at Anderson County (10-0)
Chuckey-Doak (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)
West (4-6) at Catholic (6-3)
Cocke County (7-3) at Central (8-2)
King's Academy (2-7) at Clarksville Academy (5-5)
Jellico (1-9) at Coalfield (6-4)
Gibbs (6-4) at Daniel Boone (8-2)
Halls (5-5) at David Crockett (10-0)
Cleveland (4-5) at Farragut (9-1)
Lenoir City (5-5) at Fulton (9-1)
East Hamilton (4-6) at Greeneville (10-0)
Rockwood (6-4) at Hampton (5-5)
Oliver Springs (8-2) at Hancock County (3-7)
Gatlinburg-Pittman (6-4) at Johnson County (9-1
Bearden (8-2) at Maryville (9-1)
Sullivan North (5-5) at Meigs County (10-0)
CAK (3-7) at Notre Dame (8-1)
Rhea County (4-5) at Oak Ridge (8-2)
Happy Valley (5-5) at Oneida (7-3)
Hardin Valley (6-4) at Ooltewah (8-2)
York Institute (8-2) at Signal Mountain (6-4)
Clinton (4-6) at Soddy-Daisy (5-4)
Tennessee High (7-3) at South-Doyle (7-3)
Kingston (4-6) at Unicoi County (8-2)
Grace Christian (5-5) at Franklin Road Academy (6-4)
Wartburg Central (4-6) at South Greene (6-4)
Marshall County (4-6) at Stone Memorial (9-1)
Loudon (3-7) at Upperman (10-0)
Chattanooga Christian (5-5) at Webb (5-5)
Greenback, bye
Local News
