TENNESSEE (WATE) — Miss any of your favorite team’s final scores Friday night? We have them all below along with a link to all of the highlights the WATE 6 Sports Team captured for Week 8 of Friday Frenzy.
Final Scores:
Anderson County 19, Gibbs 6
Bartlett 24, Cordova 14
Beech 31, Springfield 17
Bradley Central 35, Ooltewah 6
Brentwood 42, Franklin 7
Brentwood Academy 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Ga. 14
Briarcrest 28, PURE 14
Brighton 46, Kingsbury 12
CAK 42, Grace Christian 19
Cannon County 54, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 6
Cascade 22, Jo Byrns 14
Cheatham County 18, Sycamore 7
Cherokee 44, West Greene 28
Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22
Clay County 25, Scott County 0
Clinton 46, Lenoir City 27
Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0
Coalfield 49, Greenback 0
Covington 65, Bolivar Central 6
Cumberland County 43, Livingston Academy 20
Dresden 33, McEwen 8
Dyersburg 49, Booker T. Washington 6
East Hamilton 35, Soddy Daisy 0
East Hickman 43, Hickman County 40
East Nashville Literature 41, Maplewood 0
Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21
Fairley 18, Mitchell 12
Fairview 29, Camden Central 16
Franklin Road Academy 28, Stratford 7
Freedom Prep 35, Hillcrest 0
Germantown 56, Arlington 0
Giles County 21, Columbia 14
Grace Christian – Franklin 27, Clarksville Academy 23
Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14
Green Hill 41, Hunters Lane 7
Greenbrier 31, Creek Wood 0
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
Greenfield 46, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Grundy County 12, Whitwell 10
Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6
Hendersonville 14, Shelbyville 12
Hillsboro 52, White County 21
Jefferson County 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7
King’s Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27
Kirby 8, Ridgeway 4
Knoxville Carter 24, Morristown West 19
Knoxville Halls 35, Karns 14
Knoxville Webb 31, Silverdale Baptist Academy 19
Lebanon 35, Mt. Juliet 0
Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Catholic 0
Loretto 21, Moore County 13
Loudon 47, McMinn Central 14
MBA 30, Ensworth 14
McCallie 52, BGA 0
McGavock 28, Antioch 13
McKenzie 57, Gleason 16
McMinn County 45, Sweetwater 14
Meigs County 66, Copper Basin 8
Memphis Central 45, Memphis Overton 6
Midway 33, Harriman 6
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
Munford 44, Southwind 14
Nashville Christian 57, Clarksville NW 0
Notre Dame 30, Howard 8
Oakhaven 48, Frayser 0
Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0
Page 40, Nolensville 22
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 37, Marshall County 15
Polk County 10, Tellico Plains 6
Powell 40, Campbell County 7
Raleigh Egypt 32, Sheffield 0
Ravenwood 52, Centennial 7
Red Bank 51, East Ridge 6
Richland 35, Collinwood 6
Sale Creek 74, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 67
South Fulton 22, Perry County 14
South Greene 47, North Greene 0
South Pittsburg 42, Austin-East 0
Station Camp 41, Wilson Central 16
Stewart County 46, Houston County 22
Summit 48, Independence 28
Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 24
Tullahoma 37, Montgomery Central 7
Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
Volunteer 27, Tennessee 21
Wartburg Central 19, Jellico 14
Watertown 49, Harpeth 0
Waverly Central 42, White House-Heritage 7
Wayne County 16, Huntland 0
West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6
Westview 49, Huntingdon 30
Whitehaven 41, White Station 0
Wooddale 3, Melrose 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cosby vs. Oakdale, ccd.
Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Hampton, ccd.
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) vs. Middleton, ccd.
Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, ppd. to Oct 9th.