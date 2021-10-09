TENNESSEE (WATE) — Miss any of your favorite team’s final scores Friday night? We have them all below along with a link to all of the highlights the WATE 6 Sports Team captured for Week 8 of Friday Frenzy.

Final Scores:

Anderson County 19, Gibbs 6

Bartlett 24, Cordova 14

Beech 31, Springfield 17

Bradley Central 35, Ooltewah 6

Brentwood 42, Franklin 7

Brentwood Academy 17, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Ga. 14

Briarcrest 28, PURE 14

Brighton 46, Kingsbury 12

CAK 42, Grace Christian 19

Cannon County 54, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 6

Cascade 22, Jo Byrns 14

Cheatham County 18, Sycamore 7

Cherokee 44, West Greene 28

Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22

Clay County 25, Scott County 0

Clinton 46, Lenoir City 27

Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0

Coalfield 49, Greenback 0

Covington 65, Bolivar Central 6

Cumberland County 43, Livingston Academy 20

Dresden 33, McEwen 8

Dyersburg 49, Booker T. Washington 6

East Hamilton 35, Soddy Daisy 0

East Hickman 43, Hickman County 40

East Nashville Literature 41, Maplewood 0

Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21

Fairley 18, Mitchell 12

Fairview 29, Camden Central 16

Franklin Road Academy 28, Stratford 7

Freedom Prep 35, Hillcrest 0

Germantown 56, Arlington 0

Giles County 21, Columbia 14

Grace Christian – Franklin 27, Clarksville Academy 23

Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14

Green Hill 41, Hunters Lane 7

Greenbrier 31, Creek Wood 0

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Greenfield 46, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Grundy County 12, Whitwell 10

Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6

Hendersonville 14, Shelbyville 12

Hillsboro 52, White County 21

Jefferson County 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7

King’s Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27

Kirby 8, Ridgeway 4

Knoxville Carter 24, Morristown West 19

Knoxville Halls 35, Karns 14

Knoxville Webb 31, Silverdale Baptist Academy 19

Lebanon 35, Mt. Juliet 0

Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Catholic 0

Loretto 21, Moore County 13

Loudon 47, McMinn Central 14

MBA 30, Ensworth 14

McCallie 52, BGA 0

McGavock 28, Antioch 13

McKenzie 57, Gleason 16

McMinn County 45, Sweetwater 14

Meigs County 66, Copper Basin 8

Memphis Central 45, Memphis Overton 6

Midway 33, Harriman 6

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

Munford 44, Southwind 14

Nashville Christian 57, Clarksville NW 0

Notre Dame 30, Howard 8

Oakhaven 48, Frayser 0

Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0

Page 40, Nolensville 22

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 37, Marshall County 15

Polk County 10, Tellico Plains 6

Powell 40, Campbell County 7

Raleigh Egypt 32, Sheffield 0

Ravenwood 52, Centennial 7

Red Bank 51, East Ridge 6

Richland 35, Collinwood 6

Sale Creek 74, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 67

South Fulton 22, Perry County 14

South Greene 47, North Greene 0

South Pittsburg 42, Austin-East 0

Station Camp 41, Wilson Central 16

Stewart County 46, Houston County 22

Summit 48, Independence 28

Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 24

Tullahoma 37, Montgomery Central 7

Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Volunteer 27, Tennessee 21

Wartburg Central 19, Jellico 14

Watertown 49, Harpeth 0

Waverly Central 42, White House-Heritage 7

Wayne County 16, Huntland 0

West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6

Westview 49, Huntingdon 30

Whitehaven 41, White Station 0

Wooddale 3, Melrose 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cosby vs. Oakdale, ccd.

Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Hampton, ccd.

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) vs. Middleton, ccd.

Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, ppd. to Oct 9th.