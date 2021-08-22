West tops Bearden, Greeneville topples Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- West slugged it out in a defensive battle with Bearden, 24-2. Greeneville put its foot on the gas pedal and never looked back in a 42-17 win over Central.

Last season the matchup between West and Bearden didn’t happen due to COVID. The Rebels defense wasn’t going to miss out on this opportunity. The unit didn’t surrender a single point.

Central was looking to start out strong after an impressive 10-3 season. The Greene Devils had a different idea, lighting up the scoreboard with 42 points.

West will look to create a win streak next week on the road at Farragut, while Bearden tries to rebound at Oak Ridge. Central will eyes its first win of the 2021 season on the road at Fulton.