MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors were unrelenting from distance. The Governors poured in 16 triples in their 82-70 win over Sequoyah.

Caden Windle led the way for William Blount. The Sophmore poured in a game-high 21 points. Matt Clemmer and Grady Robertson both chipped in 19 points.

The Governors move to 13-5 on the season.

NEXT UP: William Blount will travel to Heritage on Friday. Sequoyah hosts Loudon on Thursday.