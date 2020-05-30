Holston Hills golf pro golfs 180 holes for charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Joey Batuello woke up early Tuesday morning. After consuming the breakfast of champions, a few donuts and some pre-emptive Advil, he made his way to work, Holston Hills Golf Course, on his day off.



“What’s Joey going to do on his day off,” Batuello rhetorically asked. “He’s going to play golf.”



Typically it’s a round of golf, maybe two if he’s feeling adventurous, on Tuesday he played 10 for more than just his love of the game.



The Golf Pro and several assistants, at the Country Club of Asheville invited others to join them in a golf marathon to benefit Folds of Honor, a scholarship group whose purpose is to aid spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members. Batuello quickly joined the cause.



“I have some family that served and two of my best friends served in the Navy,” he explained. “So it’s an absolutely perfect reason to do it. So I was like yanno let’s just do it.”



Holston Hills Country Club quickly jumped on board sending an email out to their patrons explaining what Batuello was doing and asking for donations.

Batuello set out with a goal of raising $5,000, the equivalent of one scholarship, the club had met that in donations in less than 48 hours. At last glance Batuello has raised just shy of $16,000 enough to aid in supplying three full scholarships.

“It’s just awesome to see how they rally around our troops, our soldiers, and our country,” he said.



Midway through the fifth round of the day, the aches and back pain began to creep in enough to take some more Advil, but the why behind the marathon more than enough to encourage him to keep going.



“You gotta think about it you got soldiers, they’re going all day,” he said. “They can’t stop. It’s not like they have away if they’re going through the desert or they’re going through anything why should I stop because I’m in a little pain.”



For those wishing to aid in Batuello’s cause can visit the website.

LATEST STORIES