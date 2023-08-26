KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For over a decade ‘Hoops for Hope,’ an event benefitting the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee, has grown.

This year was no different, a great crowd of participants and supporters came together for a morning of fun with Lady Vol and Vol basketball players.

Lots of smiles, laughs and high fives filled the court at Farragut High School, as the sport of basketball left an impact in more ways than one.

“I just hope that they feel like there’s a community out there that loves them, that cares about them and that is always there for them. I think whenever we are able to sort of get out of our little domain or day-to-day life back at Tennessee and come impact another community, I think it’s really special,” said Vol basketball sophomore forward Tobe Awaka.

It might seem like the Tennessee student athletes were the ones leaving a mark, but that affect goes both ways.

“We get so much love and support from the fans so to be able to get out in the community and meet some of them, play basketball with them I mean it means so much for us and it just shows the Tennessee and Lady Vols brand is just monumental,” said Tamari Key, Lady Vol basketball senior center.