Ice Bears fall to Fayetteville 4-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears fell to Fayetteville 4-3 on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, extending the losing skid to three games.

Fayetteville jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Josh Pietrantonio put the Ice Bears on the board in the second period. After the Marksmen responded to take a 4-1 lead, Cooper Jones opened the third period with a goal to cut Fayetteville’s lead to two.

Knoxville added an extra attacker in the third period and it paid off as Lucas Bombardier added another goal for the home team. But the Ice Bears could not get the equalizer to fall.

Knoxville travels to Macon on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Ice Bears will be on the road at Roanoke on Feb. 7 before beginning a 2-game series against Peoria at home starting Feb. 8.