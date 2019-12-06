Ice Bears’ hot start continues with 7-0 win over Birmingham

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears have won eight of the last nine games with a 7-0 rout over Birmingham on Thursday at the Civic Coliseum.

The seven goals win margin marked a season high for the Ice Bears, who scored seven goals for the second time this season. Knoxville took down Huntsville 7-5 on Nov. 10.

It was a team effort to reach seven goals, as seven different Ice Bears found the back of the net (Bryce Nielsen, Jacob Benson, Stefan Brucato, Gehrett Sargis, Charlie Granath, Scott Cuthrell and Lionel Mauron).

Knoxville (11-3) will be on the road for the next four games, starting Dec. 7 at Roanoke. The Ice Bears’ next game at home will be on Dec. 21 against Evansville.