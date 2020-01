KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears had three straight wins last week after dropping all three the week before.

Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr and goalie Joe Murdaca talk to WATE 6 Sport Team’s Jordan Crammer about last week and the three games this week. The only home game this week is on Friday night.

Last week’s games included back-to-back shoot outs.