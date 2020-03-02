Bears Den: Ice Bears point streak ends after 10 games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Ice Bears scored twice in the first period and held off Macon 2-1 on College Night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday.

Josh Pietrantonio put Knoxville on the board before Scott Cuthrell gave the Ice Bears a 2-goal cushion. Colton Wolter responded in the second period but Ice Bears goalie Joseph Murdaca would not give up anything else, picking up 28 saves in the win.