KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 10-straight games without a regulation loss, the Ice Bears point streak came to an end on Saturday in Huntsville falling 1-0.
“I think maybe our best game was the one to nothing loss against Huntsville,” Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr said. “Couldn’t be more proud with the effort our guys had. It was just a knock-down-drag-out sixty-minute game.”
The lone goal of Saturday’s contest was the result of a short-handed effort by the Havoc. Goalie Joesph Murdaca saved 44 of 45 shots on goal in the loss.
During the ten-game point streak, both Murdaca and Cody Porter saw starts between the posts. Both Goalies held a plus-ninety save percentage during the streak.
“They’re both motivated to have the starting job,” Carr said. “Their confidence never waivers. Even if they do give up three and we lose a game or we win one nothing, nothing affects them.”
Due to schedule changes, the Ice Bears have a nine-day stretch without a game. Knoxville returns to the ice Tuesday, March 10th at Macon.
Bears Den: Ice Bears point streak ends after 10 games
