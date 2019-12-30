Bears Den: Making resolutions for 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coming off a tough week of three losses and no wins, the Knoxville Ice Bears are making resolutions for 2020.

“It’s going to be good when we get guys back and playing where they should be,” Jeff Carr, Ice Bears coach.

“We’re going to be better this second half,” said Spencer Metcalfe, assistant coach.

Watch the Bears Den video to see what the teams’ resolutions are for the new year.

The Ice Bears have three games this week with a home game against Macon on New Year’s Eve, a Friday game at Evansville and hosting Evansville on Saturday night.