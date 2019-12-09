Bears Den: Tale of two teams last week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears played one of their best complete games at home last week before “not showing up” in their first road loss.

The Ice Bears beat Birmingham at home in “top to bottom our best game,” coach Jeff Carr said. But on the road Saturday in Roanoke, “no one showed up,” he said.

“We’ll have an interesting week of practice, I can promise you that,” Carr said.

In the only game this week, the Ice Bears have a revenge match with another road game in Roanoke on Saturday.