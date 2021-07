Complete 2021-2022 Knoxville Ice Bears schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Southern Professional Hockey League has released the full 2021-2022 regular season schedule. The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on a brand-new foe in the coming season as the competition returns to a full 56-game schedule.

The league’s 18th season will feature 11 total teams after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the 20-21 SPHL season to a 42-game schedule with five total teams competing. The Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Peoria Rivermen Quad City Storm and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs return after a 1-year hiatus while the Vermillion County Bobcats join as the league’s newest expansion franchise.

The puck drops on the Ice Bears season at home on October 15 against the Macon Mayhem. They’ll play four of their first five matches in Knoxville before a stretch that will see Ice Bears on the road in 10 of the following 13 games.

The Ice Bears’ regular season schedule will conclude on Saturday, April 9.

The Ice Bears home schedule consists of 12 Friday games, 9 Saturday games, 4 on Sunday, two on Thursday and one on Wednesday. All night games will start at 7:35 pm, while the puck will drop at 3:00 pm on Sundays but are subject to change.

Full 2021-2022 schedule