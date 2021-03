KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The dinosaur races are coming back to the ice and the Knoxville Ice Bears are looking for contestants.

The dinosaur races will happen during Friday’s game against Macon. If you have an inflatable dinosaur costume and want to run, email myles@knoxvilleicebears.com.

The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, March 26.